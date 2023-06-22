GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 233 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $437.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.89 and a 200-day moving average of $406.84. The company has a market cap of $325.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

