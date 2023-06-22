Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 6,471 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

