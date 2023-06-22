iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $437.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

