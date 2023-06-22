Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Hershey were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 257,066 shares of company stock worth $67,145,054 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock opened at $258.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.