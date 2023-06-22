Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

