Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
