Stolper Co Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stolper Co lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

