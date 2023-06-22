Liberty Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

