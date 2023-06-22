The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

HD stock opened at $300.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $302.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.82.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.