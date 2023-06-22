Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.43 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $255.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.