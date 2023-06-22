Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $63,795.08 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,407,196 shares in the company, valued at $26,187,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,235 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $23,143.90.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 266.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Sunrun by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $17,270,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.