SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $32.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

NYSE SM opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

