Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 69,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.4% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 47.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.1% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.94. The company has a market capitalization of $293.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.