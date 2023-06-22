PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.43 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $255.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day moving average is $181.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

