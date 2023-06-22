Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 574 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

