Naviter Wealth LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Featured Articles

