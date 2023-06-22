Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

