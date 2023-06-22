Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in UniFirst by 28.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 485,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,667,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $169.87 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $155.75 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.08 and a 200 day moving average of $183.74.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

