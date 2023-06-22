Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.04.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.54%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.