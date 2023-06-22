Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

