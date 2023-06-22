Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 858,886 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 930,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 526,735 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 656,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 448,964 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 62.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 380,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.18.

URBN stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,152 shares of company stock worth $1,086,910. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

