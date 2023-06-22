Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WTM opened at $1,368.03 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,172.00 and a 52 week high of $1,560.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,415.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,413.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group



White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

