Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EEM opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.