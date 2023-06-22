Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $354,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in News by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of News by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

