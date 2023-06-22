Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 321 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

ALLETE Price Performance

NYSE:ALE opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

