Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nordson by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 160,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $236.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

