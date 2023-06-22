Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 3,885.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAE stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.31. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

