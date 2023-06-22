Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Innospec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Innospec by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innospec by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other Innospec news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $310,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $98.84 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

