Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,066. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

YUM opened at $136.74 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.54.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

