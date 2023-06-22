Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $156.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $127.80 and a 12-month high of $165.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.34%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.18%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

