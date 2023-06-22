Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Boston Beer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.4 %

SAM opened at $324.22 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.64 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Roth Capital upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

