The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.15

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MNKS opened at GBX 976.87 ($12.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 983.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 981.88. The Monks Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 893 ($11.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,102 ($14.10).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

