Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 14th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.96). The business had revenue of C$15.74 million during the quarter.
