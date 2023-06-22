Dream Impact Trust (MPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 14th

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Dream Impact Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.92 million during the quarter.

