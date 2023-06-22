Mark A. Stevens Sells 78,602 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $430.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 224.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.15. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.