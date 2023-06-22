SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CFO Nitesh Sharan Sells 16,188 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 16,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $59,248.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.49. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.97.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

