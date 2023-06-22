Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) COO Anushka Salinas Sells 38,810 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $90,427.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,229,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,947.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anushka Salinas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Anushka Salinas sold 2,227 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $5,055.29.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RENT opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.