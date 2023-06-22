Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CRO Brian Donato Sells 20,154 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Donato sold 20,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $46,958.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 751,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,950.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Brian Donato sold 2,533 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $5,749.91.

Shares of RENT opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RENT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

