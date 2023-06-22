SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider James Ming Hom Sells 11,666 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $42,697.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,145.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.49. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

