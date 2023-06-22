Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Major Shareholder Sells $119,365.53 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 25,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $119,365.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,136,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,060,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

White Pine Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, White Pine Llc sold 36,691 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $172,814.61.

On Wednesday, June 14th, White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $74,278.64.

Zevia PBC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.