Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

