Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee Sells 1,492 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,492 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $126,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambarella Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

