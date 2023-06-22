White Pine Llc Sells 36,691 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 36,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $172,814.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,161,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

White Pine Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, White Pine Llc sold 25,343 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $119,365.53.

On Wednesday, June 14th, White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $74,278.64.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zevia PBC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,011,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 390,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

