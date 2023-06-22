Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $639.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at $996,897.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

