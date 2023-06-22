Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 52,887 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $556,371.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,417,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,430,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Derek Andersen sold 40,004 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $340,834.08.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

