Bank of America Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Neutral

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $123.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.35.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

