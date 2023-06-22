Insider Selling: Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $456.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $452.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $464.02.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.