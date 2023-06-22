Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Margaret Chow Sells 4,884 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,020.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,388.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Margaret Chow sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,180 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $18,006.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $16,436.00.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BASE opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $688.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

