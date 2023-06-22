Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Margaret Chow Sells 4,884 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,020.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,388.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 31st, Margaret Chow sold 1,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,180 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $18,006.80.
  • On Monday, April 3rd, Margaret Chow sold 1,174 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $16,436.00.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BASE opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $688.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.