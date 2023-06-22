Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $367,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,178,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $59,504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PENN opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.