Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $370,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.58.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $313.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day moving average of $280.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

