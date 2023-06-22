Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $381,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,530,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,346,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 230,522 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,325,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,581,000 after buying an additional 146,162 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 510,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 110,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWL opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

